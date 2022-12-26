After bumpy weekend, fewer delays, cancellations at Detroit Metro Airport

As the first big storm of the season ebbed Monday in southeast Michigan, flights began to get back on track Monday following hundreds of cancellations and delays over the holiday weekend.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, there 54 canceled flights and 149 delays within, into or out of Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight delays and cancellations across the country.

Delta had the most impacted flights Monday ― 63 delays and 33 canceled flights ― followed by Southwest with three delays and nine canceled flights out of Detroit Metro Airport.

Travel seemed much smoother Monday than Friday when more than 330 inbound and outbound flights at Detroit Metro were canceled and nearly 200 were delayed, leaving many travelers stranded for hours or the entire holiday weekend as a severe storm moved across the country with snow, wind and frigid cold temperatures.

But even as there were fewer disruptions out of Detroit Metro Airport, that wasn't the case across the country. Nationally, 4,048 flights had been canceled as of 12:45 p.m. Monday, while nearly 13,000 flights have been delayed, according to Flight Aware.

Erica Donerson, spokeswoman for the Wayne County Airport Authority, said as weather conditions improve, so has the airport's efficiency.

"The Airport Authority team is continuing to work hard maintaining the airfield, so aircraft can operate safely at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. We’re grateful to everyone who has played a role in the storm response," she said Monday.

The airport authority had predicted 1.3 million travelers would pass through Detroit Metro Airport during the Christmas and New Year's travel seasons, which begins Dec. 18 and continues through Jan. 2.

“The airlines report passenger totals after the end of each month. We were able to develop a holiday forecast, but that’s truly a prediction,” Donerson said. “We always encourage travelers to check their flight status by contacting their airline — online or by app — before heading to the airport. This is especially important during today’s winter storm.”

