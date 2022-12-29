1 dead, 1 arrested in Southgate shooting

Southgate police are investigating a shooting Thursday that left one person dead.

Officers were dispatched to the 12000 block of Cunningham regarding a possible home invasion in progress around 12:45 a.m., the police department said in a statement.

They found a 41-year-old man had been shot by another person who was in the home, according to the release.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected shooter, identified as a 35-year-old man, was taken into custody.

"It appears from our investigation that this is not a random incident and at least some of the parties involved know each other," police said. "Further, there is no danger to the public at this time."

Investigators are working to collect facts and evidence to present to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, which will decide any charges in the case.