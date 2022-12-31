Driver who ran red light charged in deadly Dearborn hit-and-run crash

A 29-year-old man is facing felony charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Dearborn the day after Christmas.

Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Chance Robert Murphy on Friday with four felony counts tied to the Dec. 26 accident, alleging Murphy fled a traffic stop and ran a red light before hitting another vehicle and killing a 61-year-old Lincoln Park woman.

Murphy, who has been identified as the suspected driver, was quickly found and arrested by Dearborn police after allegedly fleeing the scene of the accident. He has been charged with second-degree homicide, first-degree fleeing and eluding, reckless driving causing death and resisting a police officer.

In Wayne County's 19th District Court on Friday, Murphy appeared over video for an arraignment hearing with Chief Judge Gene Hunt. The judge granted a $500,000 cash bond with a GPS tether requirement and set a preliminary exam for Jan. 20.

The incident occurred on Monday morning just before 9 a.m.

According to a press release from the Dearborn Police Department, a Wayne County sheriff's deputy tried to pull over an individual driving a Ford Econoline van down Michigan Ave. Instead of pulling over, the driver sped away and ran a red light, hitting a vehicle in the intersection. The woman driving the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, the Dearborn police department said.

Dearborn police said the suspect fled on foot but was apprehended a short distance away by officers.

“This is a terrible tragedy, and we offer our condolences to the victim’s family and friends," Dearborn Police commander Timothy McHale said on Monday.

Staff Writer Mark Hicks contributed.