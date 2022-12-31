Sister Rose Marie Kujawa, former Madonna University president, dies at 79

Livonia — Sister Rose Marie Kujawa, former president of Madonna University who led the Catholic institution for 14 years, has died at the age of 79.

Kajawah was Madonna's sixth president and held the title from 2001 to 2015. She died Thursday, one month shy of her 80th birthday.

"Her legacy of exemplary scholarship, compassionate service, and dedication to Madonna's mission and values will live on in all who were blessed to know her," the university said in an announcement.

There will be a wake for Kujawa on Monday, Jan. 2 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Felician Sisters’ Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Central Chapel in Livonia.

Kujawa's funeral is scheduled for Jan. 3 and will begin with visitation at 10 a.m., also at the Felician Sisters’ Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Central Chapel. Funeral services are being handled by Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. The university asked for donations to the Felician Sisters Retirement Fund instead of flowers.

Kujawa was born in Detroit and obtained a bachelor's degree from Madonna University and a master's from Wayne State University. She went on the teach at Madonna University, formerly known as Madonna College, serving as an academic dean and vice president before becoming president.

After retiring from her position as president, Kujawa served as the Delegate for Consecrated Life for Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron of the Archdiocese of Detroit.

Her work took her to over 30 countries and in 2021 Kujawa was honored by Pope Francis. She received the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice medal in recognition of her service to the church and papal office.

A video tribute to Kujawa can be found here.

hmackay@detroitnews.com