Teen who attended hotel gathering in Detroit shot and killed

Detroit — A teen who attended a gathering at a local hotel was shot and killed early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 3:25 a.m. at a hotel on the 5700 block of Southfield Freeway Service Drive. They discovered that one teenager had been shot. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, Detroit police said.

Preliminary information indicates the victim ― police didn't confirm the teen's age ― attended a gathering at a local hotel when an unknown suspect fired shots into the location, police said. The circumstances are under investigation.

The Detroit Police Homicide department is handling the active investigation. Police will provide more information at a later time, they said.

