Police investigating after noose found in Grosse Pointe restaurant

A noose made of paper towels was found in a men's bathroom in a Panera Bread restaurant Saturday in downtown Grosse Pointe.

The city's public safety department received a complaint about the noose from restaurant workers and are investigating the incident.

Pete Dame, the city manager, said four white teens are suspects in the incident.

Sheila Tomkowiak, the city's mayor, is asking anyone with more information to call Grosse Pointe's Public Safety Department at 313-886-3200 extension 2244.

"The City of Grosse Pointe condemns this act. This is a hate crime that is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our community," Tomkowiak said in an emailed statement. "The noose, which is a symbol of human oppression and violence, has no place here. Any attempts at racial intimidation will be dealt with to the full extent of the law."