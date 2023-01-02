Undercover Dearborn police officer fired at by suspect with rifle

Two suspects were taken into police custody Monday after a man allegedly approached an undercover officer with a rifle and shot at him.

According to the Michigan State Police, an undercover Dearborn police officer was conducting surveillance around 7:35 a.m. Monday in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. and Roosevelt when an unknown male approached with a rifle.

“The suspect shot into the unmarked police vehicle and ran,” MSP wrote on its Twitter page. “The officer was able to leave the scene and was not hurt.”

Members of the Homicide Task Force were requested to investigate the shooting. As of late Monday morning, detectives had two suspects in custody and were in the process of interviewing them, according to police.