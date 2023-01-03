More Michigan school districts set to electrify bus fleets in 2023

More electric school buses will be rolling on Michigan's roadways in this new year, thanks in part to a federal grant helping 25 school districts make their first purchase.

Dearborn Public Schools unveiled its first electric bus purchase last month with the Blue Bird All American RE electric school bus. With its green bird logo and electric plugs, the zero-emission bus can carry up to 84 passengers and travel up to 120 miles on a single charge.

The specialized bus, which takes between three and eight hours to fully recharge, depending on the charging infrastructure, is the first of several the Wayne County district will purchase with the help of a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant, school officials said.

Dearborn superintendent Glenn Maleyko said the district already has a fleet of 70 traditional diesel fuel-burning Blue Bird buses and that adding electric vehicles will help the district reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions while improving student and community health.

“Electric school buses help in reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions. Today marks an important step as we start to evaluate this new technology,” Maleyko said in a statement.

The district anticipates cost savings in operating the e-buses which typically cost about 14 cents a mile on energy compared to up to 49 cents per mile for traditional diesel engine buses.

Dearborn Schools runs 56 bus routes for about 5,500 students, which equates to about 990,000 student trips a year, school officials said. Thousands of other student trips are made for field trips, athletic events and shuttles between the high schools and the Dearborn Heights campus.

The bus was funded with a mix of federal grant dollars and district funds. The EPA provided an initial grant of $300,000 through the American Rescue Plan Electric School Bus Rebate program which seeks to replace older diesel school buses with zero-emissions electric buses.

The district contributed about $100,000 to the final cost of the first bus, making the total bill to Dearborn Schools similar to what a traditional school bus costs to buy, school officials said.

In November, the EPA announced the district would be eligible for $7.1 million in funding to buy up to 18 additional electric school buses through the program. The EPA classified Dearborn Public Schools as a priority district since about 70% of families in the district are low-income.

Earlier this year, EPA officials announced $1 billion in funding for zero or low-emission school buses in nearly 400 school districts across all U.S. states. In Michigan, that includes $54 million in funding for 25 school districts to buy 138 school buses.

Overall, the funding will allow districts to purchase 2,463 buses. More than 95% of those will be electric, with a "very small number" of compressed natural gas buses and around 100 propane-fueled buses, EPA officials said.

The most funding will go to Pontiac School District and Jackson Public Schools to buy 25 and 21 school buses, respectively.

Marcus Leon, assistant superintendent of finance and operations for Jackson schools, said the district is evaluating different buses and charging infrastructure that are available and plans to bid out the EV buses in the coming months.

"We are looking forward to putting this on the road upon delivery, though we do not have an anticipated delivery time frame as of yet. However, we are excited for this opportunity," Leon said.

Heidi Hedquist, spokeswoman for the Pontiac school district, said the district had not ordered the buses yet and that purchase orders are due in April.

"We will be buying 25," Hedquist said.

More than 90% of school buses run on diesel, which produces exhaust that includes carbon and other gases that are known to cause cancer and asthma. Studies from the early 2000s showed that people inside diesel-burning school buses are exposed to as much as 10 times as much pollution from diesel exhaust than those outside the bus.

