Detroit Police find dead body at east side K-8 school

Detroit — Police dispatched to a school on the city's east side found a dead body Wednesday morning, 9th precinct Commander Ryan Connor said.

Officers responded to a a ShotSpotter alert at the Trix Academy, a public charter school for grades Kindergarten through eight, at Joann Avenue and Fairmount Drive at 7:45 a.m. and found the body of a deceased man on school grounds. "Numerous" rounds were fired and the school had bullet holes in it, Connor said.

The school was closed on Wednesday for winter break and is not scheduled to open until Jan. 9. Police are investigating the shooting and had no information on potential suspects to give out on Wednesday.

"Right now homicide is actively investigating, we do have a few leads, we will update media as that information becomes available," Connor said. "This area, like other areas of the 9th precinct... we have detected gunshots in the past in this area and we have current investigations in this area."

Police did not receive any 911 calls about the shooting and were only alerted by the ShotSpotter gun detection system.

"In this particular case, the ShotSpotter system's sophisticated GPS technology brought us right to where the victim was, allowed us to find evidence of the crime," Connor said. "So ShotSpotter does a lot of good in the 9th precinct."

The ShotSpotter aerial surveillance system uses sensors to detect the sound of gunfire and pinpoint the location for police to respond. The Detroit City Council approved a $7 million expansion of the controversial surveillance system in October in addition to a $1.5 million renewal of the current systems operating in the 8th and 9th precincts.

Those opposed to the system's expansion argue that it doesn't lower crime rates and are worried about the surveillance and privacy of Detroit citizens. In 2022 the 9th precinct remained Detroit's deadliest with 45 homicides, up from 42 in 2021. A lawsuit filed in November on behalf of Detroit community members claims that the city failed to involve them in the ShotSpotter expansion decision and failed to be transparent.

