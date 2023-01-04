Police ID suspect in noose incident at Grosse Pointe Panera Bread

One suspect has been identified in connection with allegedly crafting a noose from paper towels last week at a Panera Bread restaurant in downtown Grosse Pointe, city officials announced Wednesday.

"After several days of investigation, City of Grosse Pointe detectives have identified a juvenile suspect in the case," authorities said in a statement. "The investigation is ongoing; a warrant request will be sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review when complete."

Other details were not released Wednesday night.

Workers at the business in the 17000 block of Kercheval found the noose Friday night, according to the release.

John Alcorn, the city's police chief, initially said four White male teens were suspects. However, he added police were considering others since Panera Bread was busy at the time.

When tips were sought, Sheila Tomkowiak, the Grosse Pointe mayor, condemned the incident.

"This is a hate crime that is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our community," she said in a statement. "The noose, which is a symbol of human oppression and violence, has no place here. Any attempts at racial intimidation will be dealt with to the full extent of the law."