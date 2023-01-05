15 years in prison for Wayne County man who sought nude pics from teen

A Wayne County man who sought naked pictures from a minor was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of children, authorities said.

Anthony John-Hamernik Girard, 32, reached a plea agreement last year in the case, U.S. District Court records show.

He was arrested in June 2021, according to a criminal complaint.

Months earlier, police in Perrysburg, Ohio, alerted the FBI that Girard had been sending sexually explicit messages to an undercover officer he met online and believed was a 14-year-old girl, a special agent said in the document.

An investigation found the Dearborn native had contacted other underage girls online, including a 13-year-old, the filing said.

Instagram data authorities obtained from Facebook showed on Dec. 29, 2020, Girard chatted with a 16-year-old girl in another state and asked her for nude photos, which she sent, according to the complaint.

“Mmmm I kinda wish you were younger than 16 too hah,” he wrote during the exchanges.

Investigators learned Girard was a registered sex offender who pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent exposure, resulting in three criminal sexual conduct charges he faced in 2013 being dropped, according to the complaint.

“A prior conviction that resulted in a designation as a sex offender did not prevent this offender from lurking online and exploiting a minor,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said Wednesday. “This sentence demonstrates that recidivist offenders who engage in online exploitation will receive significant penalties to keep our children safe.”

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force.

“Sexual exploitation is one of the most depraved crimes committed, and this case is especially disturbing because the defendant engaged in this behavior following a conviction that put him on the sex registry,” said James Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. “The FBI will continue to work tirelessly to protect the most vulnerable members of our community from harm and exploitation.”

In a sentencing memorandum filed last week, defense attorney R. Michael Bullotta argued that a clinical psychologist had determined his client was not a sexual predator. Bullotta added the offender registry listing followed a plea deal to resolve charges related to “sex with his 16-year-old girlfriend in a car in a public parking lot and in public alleyways.”

Girard’s current offense, the lawyer said, “amounted to speaking with an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old, the latter sending two nude photographs at his request, as well as attempting to get nude photos from (an undercover officer) who claimed she was 14 turning 15. There was no distribution of the two nude photos from the 16-year-old, and his conversation with her occurred in (a) single chat on a single day over a 30-minute time span.

"Anthony has lost so much and gained so little by indulging his sexual fantasies by sexting with the teens and attempting to do so with the (undercover officer). His marriage, his job, his dignity, his reputation, and, most of all, legal rights to his daughter … all gone. Anthony will be forever a social pariah as he remains on the sex offender registry for life.”