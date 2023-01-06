Man accused of firing at Dearborn officer charged

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with allegedly shooting at an undercover Dearborn police officer this week, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

Eshaun Phillip Blanding was arraigned through 36th District Court on seven counts, records show: assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, felony firearm and possession of a police scanner during a felony.

The Detroit resident stood mute and a not guilty plea was entered, according to the filing.

Bond was set at $750,000. Blanding also was ordered to wear a GPS tether if he posts bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 9, followed by a preliminary examination three days later.

Blanding was arrested soon after the shooting reported around 6 a.m. Monday.

Dearborn undercover police officers were investigating a car stolen out of the city.

The owner had placed an Apple AirTag tracker on the vehicle, Michigan State Police reported.

When the officers found the stolen car, Blanding allegedly opened fire on their unmarked vehicle, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Dearborn officials have said the suspect fired a rifle multiple times with at least one round piercing the windshield.

"A bullet went through an officer’s hoodie, but he was not harmed," prosecutors said Thursday.

An investigation by the Detroit Police Department identified Blanding as the shooter, according to the release.

"At this time the investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be provided," officials said.