Three arrested after report of drag racing in Highland Park

Michigan State Police arrested three individuals just after midnight on Sunday in connection with reports of dozens of vehicles drag racing in Highland Park.

The Jackson residents were reportedly riding in a Dodge Charger and were speeding down Woodward Avenue with multiple other Chargers when they were seen by police, the Michigan State Police Second District in Metro Detroit said in social media posts on Sunday morning.

Troopers attempted to pull over one of the cars, but the driver evaded the traffic stop and ran several red lights.

According to state police, the troopers followed department policy and did not pursue the fleeing vehicle, instead another police vehicle followed behind the vehicle and coordinated with troopers in Brighton to nab the suspects.

As the Charger made its way on Interstate 94 towards Washtenaw County, the Brighton troopers set up “stop sticks” on the county line and waited for the vehicle, which came to a halt on the shoulder of I-94 west and Michigan.

After coming to a stop, police say the three occupants bolted from the vehicle. Multiple troopers from MSP Brighton and Metro South worked with state police K-9 units to track down the individuals.

“Troopers tracked and arrested the three occupants who were taken into custody without incident,” MSP Second District said in a Twitter thread.

According to the Metro Detroit post all three people were taken to the Detroit Detention Center where they are awaiting a review from the prosecutor.

“Great team work to get these criminals off the street and help keep Michiganders safe,” the MSP post tweeted.

The incident followed reports over the Detroit police radio frequency of 40 vehicles drag racing in the area of Woodward and Davison in Highland Park.

Sunday’s drag racing incident follows a New Year's Day arrest of a 27-year-old Warren, who was apprehended by law enforcement after being caught drag racing and driving 120 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the traffic stop, Michigan State Police said they found a gun in the man’s car.

Addressing the city’s issue with drag racing and drifting has become a focus of the Detroit Police Department in the two years since Chief James White has taken over.

This summer, Detroit Police Commander Eric Decker told The Detroit News that the department had spent more than $1 million in overtime over the past two years to enforce drifting and drag racing enforcement details.

At least two deaths and multiple injuries were attributed to drag racing last year. In May, a 10-year-old girl was killed when a car she was in slammed into a tree by a 16-year-old who was speeding away from officers who had attempted to break up a drag racing scene.