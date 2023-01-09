Dearborn church honors MLK's legacy with scholarships, awards

The Detroit News

Inside the First United Methodist Church in Dearborn on Sunday, the wooden pews were filled with congregants and community members from across Metro Detroit.

They were there for a special service honoring the values and service of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with scholarships for local youth.

Attendees sang and prayed together at the afternoon gathering to mark the Greater Detroit District of the United Methodist Church’s 29th annual celebration with area students and community members receiving scholarships and awards to commemorate the civil rights icon’s values and life of community service.

During the celebratory service, Victor Raybaud, a member of the district’s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Scholarship committee who has been a part of the scholarship selection process since it first started in the 1990s, presented checks to the students and spoke of the legacy and impact the program has had during its tenure.

“You are standing on the shoulders of giants,” Raybaud said.

“I encourage you to keep the dream alive and continue to serve,” he said, adding that they were happy to do anything that might lessen the load of the recipients’ college debt. “... It’s always a pleasure and honor to write checks for college for young adults, because college isn’t cheap these days.”

A total of 10 high school and college students received scholarships this year, with the awards given to individuals who exhibit actions demonstrating King’s values. Scholarship recipients are granted up to $1,000, with the amount decided by the conference’s celebration committee.

This year scholarships were awarded to Chalondra Jewell from Hope UMC; John Reyes with Downriver UMC; Elijah Barchue from St. Paul’s UMC; Nataiya Boyd at Metropolitan UMC; Anthony Rush and Kayla Winston with Scott Memorial UMC; and Joanna Chang Kaylin Jung, Nathan Kim, and Lucia Lee, all from Korean UMC of Metro Detroit.

Several of the recipients were on hand for the celebration on Sunday. Detroit resident Nataiya Boyd attended with her grandmother, Beverley Drakeford. Boyd is a lifelong Detroiter who graduated from Renaissance High School and currently attends Wayne County Community College, where she is working toward completing her general education courses.

Boyd said she learned about the scholarship from someone at her church and connected with the message of the award, and King’s sacrifices and work with the civil rights movement.

“(Dr. King) moved people to come together and coming together comes with responsibilities. He didn’t have to make that big of a change,” she said, explaining aspects of King’s work that she admired. “He could have just stayed in his environment and let it be, but he actually made a big change. He made it so that we could see equality (and see) that we needed to come together to find a connection.”

Receiving the award came as a bit of a surprise and has left her feeling inspired, Boyd said. The scholarship will go toward school tuition, she said.

Her goal is to complete her coursework at the community college, then finish her degree at her dream school, Wayne State University, where she hopes to study African American history. Eventually she hopes to write a book, and explore more of the country and world outside of Detroit.

“I love exploring. I want to travel and do all the things I want to do, but I have to do school first because I want to see things,” she said.

The Greater Detroit District United Methodist Church said the scholarship event is intended to hold up those who are “pivotal examples of his legacy.” According to the conference, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund exists to honor the reverend’s ministry and further his Christian values, and to benefit students and communities within the district.

“The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dreamed, loved, and preached about the power of service,” the conference said in a statement about the event.

“He encouraged us to rise to the occasion of service by saying, “Everyone has the power for greatness, not for fame but greatness, because greatness is determined by service.”

The Sunday service featured singing, prayer and commentary delivered by ministers from Methodist churches throughout Metro Detroit as well as Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi of the Islamic House of Wisdom, who thanked the church for their welcoming presence in the community before reciting a prayer.

“We pray for an end to prejudices in ourselves, and throughout our country and the world … and that racism, sexism and all other forms of discrimination will be forever banished from our hearts, our societies and our laws,” he said from the lectern.

In addition to the student scholarships, several adults were honored. Brenda Street and Rev. Julius Del Pino each received Drum Major for Justice Awards, which are given to individuals who exemplify King’s values and community service.

Street is a retired schoolteacher from Pontiac who was commended for her work in the Methodist church as well as her community involvement, which includes teaching people to read, assisting senior citizens and helping people in her community fill out applications and forms needed for assistance programs.

Del Pino is a minister and theological scholar who leads the organization Friends United, which serves as a bridge between the Arab and non-Arab communities in Dearborn. He was described as someone committed to social justice and community service who creates a warm atmosphere that makes people around him feel comfortable.

Macomb County resident Paul Sadowski received the Bailey-Brown President’s award, which is given to individuals who go “above and beyond their call of duty,” according to Sherman Louis, a lay minister at Metropolitan United Methodist Church who presented the accolade to Sadowski.

As collection plates were passed for next year’s scholarship fund, the district noted that the 2023 awards will mark the 30th anniversary for the memorial event.

“Our country needs citizen leadership now more than ever,” said Rev. Jill Hardt Zundel in a short sermon near the conclusion of the event.