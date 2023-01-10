Grosse Pointe Farms attorney charged with embezzling from Carhartt heiress

Grosse Pointe Farms — A Detroit-area attorney has been charged with embezzling at least several hundreds of thousands of dollars from Carhartt heiress and philanthropist Gretchen Carhartt Valade.

David Sutherland, 57, was charged Dec. 29 with three counts of embezzlement over $100,000 — including one charge of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult — and conducting a criminal enterprise. Sutherland is expected to be arraigned Wednesday at a district court in Grosse Pointe Farms.

Valade died Dec. 30 at her Grosse Pointe Farms home. She was 97.

According to court documents, Sutherland stole the funds from Valade's 2009 Irrevocable Trust from 2017 until her death. The criminal enterprise charge is related to racketeering activity.

Valade family spokesperson Ron Fournier said the Valade family appreciates the efforts of the Attorney General's office in investigating Sutherland's conduct.

"We are confident in the legal process and are optimistic that justice will prevail and that no other members of our community will become victims of Mr. Sutherland," Fournier wrote.

Neither Sutherland nor his attorney immediately responded to a request for comment.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel declined to provide more information about the case, but offered a statement: "Mr. Sutherland abused his authority as an attorney and trusted advisor to steal millions from a long-time client and must be held accountable. Our elderly populations are particularly susceptible to financial exploitations, and my Financial Crimes Division is prepared to hold these bad actors accountable for such egregious and illegal violations of their client's trust."

Sutherland and Valade were partners in a planned $72 million redevelopment of the former Standard Accident Insurance Co. building at 640 Temple in Detroit, along with developer Christos Moisides, announced in spring 2019. The project has not yet been completed.

Sutherland also faces a lawsuit in Wayne County Probate Court over his alleged the misuse of the trust, as reported in Crain's.

Valade was the granddaughter of Hamilton Carhartt, who founded the workwear brand Carhartt in 1889 in Detroit. The Dearborn-based company remains family-owned.