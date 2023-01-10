Dearborn Hts. police seek suspect in home invasions, assault

Dearborn Heights police are asking the public for help to identify a man who broke into two homes and assaulted one person last week.

Both of the homes are located in the area of Michigan Avenue and Gulley Road. According to authorities, the suspect entered one of the homes at 2:30 p.m. last Wednesday.

Police said one of the homeowners came upon the suspect as he was exiting a house with valuables. The suspect then assaulted the homeowner and ran west.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the home invasions should call the Dearborn Heights Police Department's Detective Bureau at (313) 277-7487.

