Hamtramck considers changing animal ordinance to allow religious sacrifice

Hamtramck's City Council on Tuesday is expected to discuss amending the community's animal ordinance to allow residents to perform animal sacrifices as part of religious ceremonies.

Approving a public hearing and the second reading of amendments to the city ordinance is on the agenda of the seven-member panel's 7 p.m. meeting. The meeting will be held in the council's chambers on the second floor of Hamtramck City Hall, 3401 Evaline.

According to the agenda, the proposed change will require any resident who wants to "conduct an animal sacrifice for religious purposes" to notify the city through the city clerk's office a week in advance.

It will also require the city to inspect the site of the ritual "to ensure ... that the area was properly cleaned and sanitized after the sacrifice was concluded."

In addition, the ordinance will require residents conducting the ceremony to take "any and all actions necessary to restrict the act of sacrifice from public viewing ... without exception."

Animal sacrifice is practiced in some religious faiths, specifically around specific holidays. In Islam, for example, during Eid al-Adha, which is Arabic for “Festival of Sacrifice," some families may sacrifice a ritually acceptable animal such as a sheep, goat, camel, or cow.

Under Hamtramck's proposal, anyone who fails to notify the city about an animal sacrifice could be fined up to $400. Failing an inspection following the sacrifice could be fined up to $800. Finally, failing to properly restrict the sacrifice from the public could result in a $400 fine.

Last year, the city of about 28,000 elected its first Muslim mayor. It also elected three Muslim city council members, making it what many believed to be the first U.S. city to have a council and mayor that are Muslim.

