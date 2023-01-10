Wayne Co. Public Health recommends masking in schools for 2 weeks

The Wayne County Public Health Division is recommending masking for all people in K-12 educational settings in the wake of increased travel over the holidays while COVID-19, influenza and respiratory virus cases are spreading across the country.

"The return from winter break presents a higher risk of transmission in the school setting for not only COVID-19 but other respiratory viruses," the health division said in a news release Tuesday. "Alongside vaccination, masks continue to be an effective tool to protect against the spread of these respiratory viruses."

COVID-19 community levels are classified as medium in Wayne County, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The Wayne health division anticipates a potentially high risk of respiratory viral transmission when students and staff return to crowded indoor school settings after the holidays.

"This voluntary, temporary recommendation is a proactive approach to reduce the combined impact of higher-than-normal levels of Flu and RSV and new COVID-19 variants," the division said in a news release.

The pediatric RSV surge that appears to have peaked in November hit Michigan's children's hospitals hard, with some having to add beds on an emergency basis.

As RSV cases began to trend down in early December, Detroit area health systems reported an uptick in flu cases and warned about community spread during the holiday. Flu levels in Michigan were still classified as moderate by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Dec. 31.

While RSV does not have a vaccine, COVID-19 and the flu do and the Wayne County Health Division encouraged everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. People who are sick should stay home and everyone should wash hands, cover their coughs and sneezes and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, the health division said.

The Oakland County Health Division said it is following the state of Michigan and CDC guidelines that masking is recommended with current transmission rates.

"It is up to each school to determine whether students and staff need to wear masks in order to keep them safe and minimize disruptions to the classroom and other school operations," spokesman Bill Mullan said.

Only one local district, Ann Arbor Public Schools, has required masks in its buildings so far this school year. The requirement is in place until mid-January.

