Detroit man charged with sex trafficking, prostitution

A 32-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with sex trafficking and prostituting women, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday.

Alexzonder Rodriguez, 32, was arraigned Saturday in Detroit's 36th District Court. The charges were:

Three counts of forced labor/commercial sex, a 15-year felony

Two counts of pandering, a 20-year felony

One count of accepting earnings of prostitution, a 20-year felony

One count of transportation for prostitution, a 20-year felony

One count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony Authorities allege that between February 2021 and June 2022, Rodriguez operated a prostitution and sex trafficking ring involving at least five victims in Detroit, Kimball and Port Huron, Nessel's office said in a statement.

"Rodriguez would arrange dinner dates to lure his victims, and then escalate the arrangements to include regular commercial sex, resulting from Rodriguez’s forced fraud or coercion," according to the release. "The evidence showed that Rodriguez arranged for other victims to engage in commercial sex, organized their transportation and then kept the earnings. His coordinated and sustained sex-trafficking and prostitution activities amount to a criminal enterprise."

Rodriguez stood mute during his arraignment and a not-guilty plea was entered, court records show.

Bond was set at $1 million. Rodriguez was ordered to wear a tether if released and remain under house arrest.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 17 in front of Judge Kenneth King.

Nessel announced the charges on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Since 2011, the Department of the Attorney General has provided training to more than 3,000 professionals and filed charges against 35 people for human trafficking, which all led to arrests, officials said Wednesday.

“Human trafficking continues to plague some of most vulnerable people among us. Using control and submission, traffickers exploit their victims, subjecting them to sexual, physical and emotional abuse,” Nessel said.

The FBI’s Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force worked on the case.

“Holding human traffickers responsible and getting them off the streets is of the utmost importance to the FBI. Our collaboration with local law enforcement agencies helps make it possible," said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Detroit Field Office. "This case is a clear example of how crimes of this nature will not be tolerated in Michigan."