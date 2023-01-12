Dearborn man accused of antisemitic threats sought guns for 'God's wrath,' feds say

Detroit — A Dearborn man accused of making antisemitic, racist threats last month to young children, parents and security at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills later went to a Dearborn gun store to buy weapons, telling the dealer the firearms were for "God's wrath" and to "even the score," federal prosecutors said Thursday.

The details emerged in the government's fight to keep 35-year-old Hassan Yehia Chokr in jail while awaiting trial on a federal gun charge.

Prosecutors described the aftermath of Chokr allegedly issuing threats and his quest to obtain weapons despite being a convicted felon. He drove to Dearborn Outdoors gun store on Dec. 3 and prosecutors say he lied on a federal firearms form when he tried to buy a shotgun, assault rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol.

In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors included several surveillance camera photos of Chokr handling firearms inside the store, aiming the weapons and pulling the trigger. Chokr handled and controlled more than six firearms inside the store, Assistant U.S. Attorney Frances Carlson wrote.

"While at the gun store, Chokr said that he would use the firearms for “God’s wrath,” Carlson wrote. "This was after he spent the morning terrorizing employees, children, and parents at a Jewish synagogue in Bloomfield Hills, by spewing racist and antisemitic threats and yelling 'You all are going to die!' and 'You’re going to pay!'"

Chokr did not possess the firearms, his lawyer Nabih Ayad wrote in a separate court filing. The lawyer notes that Chokr is charged with merely trying to buy a firearm, not possessing one.

Prosecutors "are trying to have their cake and eat it too," Ayad wrote. "If (Chokr) possessed a firearm, then why notcharge defendant with acquisition as opposed to attempted acquisition...? The only explanation is that the government cannot get a conviction..."

Ayad argued a judge could release Chokr on bond and impose several conditions, including having him surrender a passport, seek mental health treatment, wear a GPS tether and stay away from religious institutions and gun shops.

In the court filing Thursday, prosecutors said Chokr made several statements while waiting for gun store employees to process his background check.

“It ain’t a fair fight out here. I’m going to even the score," said Chokr, according to the court filing. "I’m going even the playing field real soon brothers, real soon.

"A witness at the gun store also heard Chokr say he would use the guns for 'God’s wrath,'" the prosecutor wrote.

In the meantime, Chokr failed the background check and was unable to buy the weapons.

"This enraged Chokr who threatened to break into the store and 'get his guns,'" Carlson wrote.

Chokr is being held without bond in the Livingston County Jail while awaiting state and federal charges in relation to an incident that drew national attention to ethnic intimidation last month.

If convicted of the federal gun charge, Chokr faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

Ethnic intimidation is a felony punishable by a maximum of two years in prison and a fine of $5,000. In a video arraignment, Chokr was seen shouting and raising his finger in a profane manner as a Bloomfield Township court magistrate read a list of bond conditions.

In a separate Wayne County Circuit Court emergency bond hearing, Chokr pulled down his pants and showed his back side to a camera that was recording the proceeding.

“Antisemitic and racist threats or ethnic intimidation of any kind will not be tolerated in our community, and every such incident will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement after the state charges were filed.

Antisemitic incidents have been on the rise across the country. The Anti-Defamation League noted 220 incidents of white supremacy propaganda through November in Michigan compared with 150 in 2021, ADL Michigan Regional Director Carolyn Normandin told The Detroit News. Anti-Semitic incidents in Michigan in 2021 totaled a record 112; 2022 figures could surpass them, Normandin said.

