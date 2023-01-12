Taylor High School closed Thursday due to threat on social media

Taylor High School is closed Thursday due to a threat made against the school over social media, officials said.

Police are investigating and said they received information about a threat against the school that was posted on Instagram early Thursday.

Officials said the threat was identical to one posted several months ago. The post included a photo of a stock image of a BB gun found on the internet.

As a precaution, the district canceled school Thursday.

"Our detective bureau has completed a search warrant for the Instagram post, IP address, and Google search associated with the threat," Taylor police said in a statement. "Results are pending at this time. We will (provide an) update with any additional information as it becomes available."

Richmond Community Schools in Macomb County also were closed Thursday after a threat. It was the third threat ― two others were made against individual staff members ― since the beginning of January.

