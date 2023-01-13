Police arrest suspect in Southfield Freeway shooting

Michigan State Police arrested one person in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

"Today, through great investigative work the suspect vehicle ... was recovered and detectives determined it was staged to look like it was stolen (broken window)," the agency said in a statement on Twitter.

A search warrant was obtained on the suspect's home. He was taken into custody there, according to the post.

"He has been interviewed and lodged pending prosecutor review," MSP said.

Other details were not released Thursday.

The shooting was reported around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on M-39 near Interstate 96.

Investigators learned two motorists were involved in a dispute over a lane. One of the drivers allegedly tried to force the other off the road, then pulled alongside and fired several shots, state police said.

The victim’s vehicle was struck multiple times. No injuries were reported.