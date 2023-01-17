Agent: Workers saw lawyer for Carhartt heiress pressuring her to transfer cash

Grosse Pointe Farms — Health and maintenance workers for the late Gretchen Carhartt Valade told investigators they saw Valade's attorney pressuring her to sign paperwork to authorize the transfer of money, a special agent with Attorney General Dana Nessel's office testified.

Valade's attorney, David Sutherland, allegedly issued himself and his real-estate business, Byzantine, two $5 million promissory notes — essentially a legally binding "I owe you" — in 2016 and 2017, Special Agent Doug Sharp said during a Jan. 4 hearing that led to criminal charges for Sutherland. Valade didn't authorize either line of credit and would have denied it had she been asked, she told investigators.

Sutherland is charged with three counts of embezzlement over $100,000 and one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

The paperwork Sutherland allegedly pressured Valade to sign was often "without explanation," Sharp said. As the Carhartt heiress' declined, Sutherland allegedly abused his position as trustee to benefit himself and his various side businesses, he said. Valade died Dec. 30 at age 97 at her Grosse Pointe Farms home.

"As a 97-year-old person with limited mobility and diminishing business acumen, Ms. Valade was susceptible," Sharp testified.

Between 2019 and 2020, Sutherland allegedly embezzled $2.7 million beyond what he allowed himself in the $5 million promissory note, Sharp said.

"Mr. Sutherland abused his authority as an attorney and trusted advisor to steal millions from a long-time client and must be held accountable," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement after Sutherland was arraigned last week. "Our elderly populations are particularly susceptible to financial exploitations, and my Financial Crimes Division is prepared to hold these bad actors accountable for such egregious and illegal violations of their client's trust."

Sutherland was arraigned last week and was released on a $250,000 cash bond.

Sutherland's attorney, James Sullivan, expressed surprise at the bond and said he wasn't sure if Sutherland could afford it. Sullivan said it's not proportionate to the crime and that there's no risk Sutherland won't show up for court.

Sutherland's attorney also said Nessel's office has investigated a small fraction of the whole story, and that the attitude toward the defendant will change when the full story comes out.

Valade family spokesperson Ron Fournier said the Valade family appreciates the efforts of Nessel's office in investigating Sutherland's conduct.

"They are confident in the legal process and optimistic that justice will prevail and that no other members of our community will become victims of Mr. Sutherland," Fournier wrote in a statement.

A 2021 lawsuit filed in Oakland County by the Valade trust claims that Sutherland had exclusive control over the investments and bank accounts of Valade's trust from 2009 to 2020 as its attorney and trustee.

During the 11-year period, Sutherland allegedly loaned himself more than $7.7 million from the trust, unlawfully loaned an entity he was a 50% member of over $7.6 million and unlawfully loaned a business he managed $5 million, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also claims he wrote checks for more than $2.7 million to his law office, Tuscola Energy Inc., BP Pizzas, DTS Pizza Napoli and Palms Land Co., all entities Sutherland was associated with but which had had no dealings with the trust. The lawsuit claims Sutherland has not repaid the loans or returned any funds. Sutherland was removed as a trustee in 2020.

The 2021 lawsuit was closed, but Sutherland now faces a similar lawsuit in Wayne County Probate Court over his alleged misuse of the trust, as reported in Crain's.

Valade was the granddaughter of Hamilton Carhartt, who founded the workwear brand Carhartt in 1889 in Detroit. The Dearborn-based company remains family-owned.

Sutherland and Valade were announced as partners in a planned $72 million redevelopment of the former Standard Accident Insurance Co. building at 640 Temple in Detroit, along with developer Christos Moisides, in spring 2019. The project has not yet been completed.

