Dearborn bank robber found in portable potty sentenced to 86 months

A man with 14 felony convictions was sentenced Tuesday to 86 months in prison in connection with robbing a Dearborn bank last year, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

Charles William Woolery, 53, of Inkster pleaded guilty in August to bank robbery, U.S. District Court records show.

He was arrested shortly after employees reported the incident on March 2 at Dearborn Federal Savings Bank.

Woolery entered the business on Michigan Avenue at around 3 p.m. wearing a black mask, tan Carhartt suit and a dark beanie hat, handed the teller a note, then gestured to his hip as if he had a weapon, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court.

"The note stated, 'SMILE PUT ALL $10-$20-$50-$100 IN BAG NO DYE PACK, NO GPS, DO NOT HIT ALARM TIL I LEAVE OR I WILL KILL EVERYONE,' " an FBI special agent said.

The teller placed $1,690 in cash in a black bag and handed it to Woolery, who was captured on surveillance cameras fleeing across the street toward the nearby Hampton Inn, the filing said.

Woolery was seen heading into a parking lot portable toilet, where police found him.

Officers pulled money from the front pocket of a Detroit Lions hooded sweatshirt Woolery was wearing and found a Carhartt-style suit on the floor, according to the affidavit.

In a sentencing memorandum filed last week, federal officials sought a lengthy prison sentence, citing a criminal history dating to age 17.

“Today’s sentence appropriately takes this defendant’s long criminal history into account,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. “Our office stands ready to prosecute individuals who use violence or threats of violence to threaten our community.”

James Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Division, added: “Criminals who use threats of violence during robberies and other crimes create a level of fear and risk to life that are unacceptable. This case is an example of the FBI’s commitment to working collaboratively with our law enforcement partners to combat violent crime across southeast Michigan. I commend the Dearborn Police Department for quickly apprehending this defendant and thank them for their continued partnership.”

An attorney listed as representing Woolery did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.