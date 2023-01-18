Dearborn woman convicted for role in $65M pharmaceutical 'coupon' fraud

A Dearborn woman has been convicted of wire fraud charges in connection with a scheme to gain more than $65 million from pharmaceutical "coupon" programs, federal officials announced Tuesday.

A federal jury convicted Suzan Berro, 23, on Friday after a six-day trial before U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds, records show.

She was first named in a complaint along with nearly a dozen others in 2019.

Authorities accused Berro of engaging in a conspiracy to submit fraudulent reimbursement claims to numerous pharmaceutical manufacturer's co-pay assistance programs.

The scheme started in 2014 and involved businesses across southeast Michigan, court filings show.

"These manufacturer-sponsored 'coupon' programs exist to assist real patients with the often-high costs associated with name brand prescription drugs," investigators said in a statement Tuesday. "The evidence showed that Berro, who participated in the scheme for nearly a year, was a biller for multiple pharmacies. In that role, she created fake 'prescriptions' for fake 'patients' by taking addresses from real estate lists, making up names and birth dates, selecting expensive name (brands), and then ultimately pairing them with real doctors’ names and credentials."

While the defendants strived to make the supposed patients appear real, "witness testimony revealed that the majority of pharmacies only existed on paper and never opened to the public, nor even ordered inventory," according to the release.

Berro and her co-conspirators are accused of submitting fraudulent claims on behalf of more than 40 pharmacies.

“This was a complicated scheme that abused dozens of programs established to help those who are legitimately unable to afford their medications, said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. "Our office will continue to investigate and unravel these schemes, and will we vigorously pursue those who are responsible."

The case was led by the FBI with help from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General.

"The jury's verdict confirms an alarming and unacceptable trend of individuals attempting to exploit segments of the health care system designed to help those who legitimately need prescription assistance," said James Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Detroit Field Office. "The FBI will continue to work with our federal partners to identify fraudsters like this defendant and hold them accountable for their crimes."

An attorney representing Berro did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Berro's sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 1. She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison on each count.