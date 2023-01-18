Dearborn woman found not guilty of child abuse in toddler shootings at home daycare

Detroit — A Dearborn woman charged with 13 counts of child abuse in connection with two toddlers who were shot by another toddler at an unlicensed day care at the woman's home has been found not guilty by a judge.

Samantha Eubanks told police she was on the first floor of her home, in the 3600 block of Harding, at about 10:19 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2017 when she heard a noise upstairs, according to Dearborn police. She discovered one of her 3-year-old sons had found an unsecured, loaded handgun in the bedroom and shot one 3-year-old in the face and another 3-year-old in the shoulder.

Eubanks' case has been ongoing for more than five years, with several trips to appeals courts, dismissals and the reinstatement of some charges.

Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Darnella Williams-Claybourne last week found Eubanks not guilty on all charges.

Eubanks' attorney, TaTaNisha Reed, said Eubanks is relieved the case is finally over. It's been a long case that has often been humiliating for her and her children, especially with the media attention the case got, she said.

"She's feeling happy the justice system finally worked because this has been a very, very long journey," Reed said.

Eubanks was overcharged, Reed said, especially when with the charge of felony firearm enhancement, which would have added a mandatory two consecutive years in prison had she been convicted. The felony firearm charge did not apply in Eubanks' case, she said, and Williams-Claybourne agreed when she found her not guilty.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said her office's position was Eubanks' knowledge of the weapon and not securing it resulted in two kids being shot.

“The judge indicated that the defendant’s conduct was negligent because Ms. Eubanks knew guns were in the home and should have known where they were located," Miller said. "The judge’s verdict was based upon finding that the defendant’s conduct did not rise to the level of a knowing and intentional act. We will respectfully agree to disagree with the verdict in the case.”

Her husband, Timothy Eubanks, pleaded guilty to six counts of second-degree child abuse and was sentenced in 2019 to two years of probation. Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Cynthia Gray Hathaway said she wasn't sending him to prison because she wanted him to start a gun safety education campaign, WDIV-TV (Channel 4) reported.

The couple's six children were removed from their home and placed with relatives after the shooting. Eubanks has had them back in her custody for "quite some time," Reed said.

All three toddlers involved were 3 years old in September 2017.

The toddler who got ahold of the gun is doing much better now, Reed said. After the shooting, he would ask about the friend he shot and say he was sorry and put his hands over his face, she said.

"This is something that's going to stick with him forever," Reed said.

