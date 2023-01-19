313 is running out: Detroit may get a new area code

Detroit — The 313 needs backup.

Introducing the 679.

Wayne County may be in need of a new telephone area code as all of the 313 phone numbers are expected to be in use by the third quarter of 2025, the Michigan Public Service Commission announced Thursday.

The state's regulators of utilities have scheduled a public hearing in March to discuss adding a 679 overlay area code to Detroit and some surrounding suburbs.

The 313 area code was established in 1947 and covers Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park, and the suburbs of Allen Park, Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, Ecorse, the Grosse Pointes, Inkster, Lincoln Park, Redford Township, River Rouge and Taylor.

The proposed 679 area code would overlay Detroit and those surrounding first-ring suburbs.

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator, which is responsible for administering telephone numbering plans in the United States, Canada and several Caribbean countries, filed a petition in November to introduce a new 679 area code to Detroit.

The 313 area code has already been split twice, once in 1993 to create the 810 area code and again in 1997 to create the 734 one, according to the NANPA's petition. The proposed 679 area code would cover the same geographic territory as 313, so no existing customers will have to change their phone number, the MPSC said.

New customers in the area would be assigned numbers with a 679 area code.

The addition of the 679 area code would require callers to dial area codes when making local calls, the public service commission said.

Everyone making calls within or between the two area codes would have to dial at least 10 digits for local calls but no customers' bills would be changed because of the process.

Adding another area code would also require some devices, like auto-dialing equipment, medical devices and home security systems, to be reprogrammed if they are currently only set to dial seven digits, the MPSC said.

The NANPA first tried to introduce the 679 area code overlay plan in 2000 but its implementation was delayed after federal number policy changes and numbering conservation efforts, the MPSC said.

In its petition, the NANPA said customer education, dialing plan best practices and technical milestones have all changed since 2000 and asked the commission to update the old plan, which was approved in 2001.

The public hearing to discuss the overlaying 679 area code will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on March 9 at Wayne County Community College District’s downtown campus, 1001 W. Fort St., in the Frank Hayden Community Room No. 236.

The public can submit written comments on the overlay plan to the MPSC by mailing them to P.O. Box 30221, Lansing, MI 48909, or emailing them to mpscedockets@michigan.gov. All written comments should reference case No. U-21337, the commission said.

