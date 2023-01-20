2 arrested in connection with fatal Redford Twp. shooting
Two suspects are in custody in connection with a fatal shooting early Friday morning at a gas station, according to Redford Township police.
Authorities said officers were called at about 3:30 a.m. to the gas station at 13550 Telegraph Road near Schoolcraft Road for a report of a shooting.
They arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds, officials said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said they will release more information as it becomes available.
