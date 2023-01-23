Man, 18, charged in fatal Friday shooting at Redford gas station

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal early Friday morning shooting at a Redford Township gas station, police said Monday.

Russell Tyshaun Briggs was arraigned Monday in Redford's 17th District Court and charged with second-degree murder and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony. A judge ordered him held without bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Jan. 31. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.

On Friday, authorities said Redford Township police were called at about 3:30 a.m. to the gas station at 13550 Telegraph Road near Schoolcraft Road for a report of a shooting.

They arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds, officials said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police also said they had taken two people into custody.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting should call Det. Sgt. Adam Kubrak at (313) 387-2570.

