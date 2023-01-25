Michigan lawmakers push for faster tax relief amid budget surplus
WAYNE COUNTY

Canton police seek tips in non-fatal shooting

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
View Comments

Canton police are asking the public for help to find four people who may have been involved in a shooting over the weekend.

Officials said the shooting happened at about 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of 51074 Mott Road between Ridge and Denton roads.

Canton Police said this is one of the four people of interest they are looking for in connection with a non-fatal shooting on Jan. 21, 2023.

According to a preliminary investigation, unknown suspects fired multiple gunshots into an occupied mobilehome.

Police said no injuries were reported.

They said security camera video captured images of four persons of interest. One of them wore a two-tone hooded jacket, a ski mask, light-colored pants, and dark shoes. The other three people wore less-distinctclothing.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Canton Police Department at (734) 394-5400 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

Canton Police said this is another person of interest they are looking for in connection with the Jan. 21, 2023, shooting.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

View Comments