Canton police seek tips in non-fatal shooting

Canton police are asking the public for help to find four people who may have been involved in a shooting over the weekend.

Officials said the shooting happened at about 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of 51074 Mott Road between Ridge and Denton roads.

According to a preliminary investigation, unknown suspects fired multiple gunshots into an occupied mobilehome.

Police said no injuries were reported.

They said security camera video captured images of four persons of interest. One of them wore a two-tone hooded jacket, a ski mask, light-colored pants, and dark shoes. The other three people wore less-distinctclothing.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Canton Police Department at (734) 394-5400 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

