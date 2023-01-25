Winter storm expected to get worse by afternoon, advisory still in effect

January's biggest storm yet dropped more than 2 inches of snow as of noon in some areas of Metro Detroit and is expected to continue into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service has issued a storm warning for Wayne, Washtenaw, Macomb, Oakland, St Clair, Sanilac, Huron, Lenawee and Monroe counties and says the bulk of the snow is expected to fall between now and 9 p.m.

"It's on track... so we'll continue to see lots of snowfall through the afternoon and into the evening before it tapers off tonight," said Sara Schultz, a meteorologist with the weather service. "It's going to get heavier through the afternoon hours... The rate (of snowfall) will increase."

Areas east of Chelsea and Port Huron will get the heaviest snowfall in addition to eastern counties in the Thumb near Lake Huron, the service predicts.

Michigan State Police expected slightly fewer car crashes during the Wednesday morning rush hour because many schools have canceled classes. They encouraged drivers to take it slow and stick to the middle lanes in an update on Twitter Wednesday morning.

State police reported four crashes in the Metro Detroit district as of 12:30 p.m., including one on Interstate 94 near Mt. Elliot that involved a tanker semi-truck. The driver was traveling east and too fast for the weather conditions, MSP reported in a tweet. The driver lost control of the truck and crashed into the median, leaking fuel onto the freeway and scattering debris. The freeway was closed in both directions for cleanup and the driver was uninjured and refused Emergency Medical Services, MSP said.

Travel conditions will get worse throughout Wednesday afternoon and the heaviest snowfall is expected between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., potentially impacting afternoon and evening commuters, according to the national weather service.

Clinton Township resident Matalie Oraha, 25, and her husband didn't let the snow stop them from spending their day off together in downtown Detroit. Their children did not have a snow day so the couple was "free" to enjoy Wednesday afternoon.

"Just because it's snowing, we can still go out and about," Oraha said. "I don't think it's going to get any worse... They're over dramatic about it."

Alexis Wenger, 22, lives in Detroit and was excited that the city was finally seeing snow after an otherwise grey but not white winter.

"For the most part, this has been a weird winter and we haven't gotten much snow so it's nice to see," Wenger said.

Southeast Michigan has had below average snowfall this January, Schultz said. Not including Wednesday's storm the Metro Detroit area has received just 3.6 inches of snow this year, about 7.2 inches below the average of 10.8 inches at this point in January, Schultz said.

