Family of man found dead on Southfield Freeway starts fundraiser for funeral

The family of a 22-year-old man whose body was found this week on the northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to Interstate 96 has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help with funeral and burial expenses.

The victim was identified as John Williams in the GoFundMe. Michigan State Police were contacted around 3:30 a.m. Monday and found Williams deceased with a gunshot wound.

Police searched the area but they did not find any gunshot casings or vehicles in the area where Williams was found. They are unsure if he was shot on the freeway or if his body was left there.

In the GoFundMe, Williams' family said he "was murdered and threw away like some trash."

"No one should be treated like this. If you can find it in your heart to help us to lay him to rest," reads the online fundraiser, started by Williams' aunt.

Other media outlets have identified Williams as a veteran of the United States Marine Corps who was working in Detroit as a chef.

