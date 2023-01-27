Gibraltar man sentenced to 17 years for sexual exploiting child

A Gibraltar man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting children, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Travis Timmons, 33, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Judith Levy. He pleaded guilty last year to using his cellular phone to create a video of himself performing a sex act on a child under 10 years old, records show.

Authorities discovered the images in 2020 while investigating allegations he pretended to be a younger male online to lure teen girls and seek sexually explicit images from them, according to a criminal complaint.

Timmons was accused of offering vape pens for sex and virtually dating a 14-year-old he met through Instagram, an FBI special agent wrote in the filing.

In a sentencing memorandum filed this month, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Rawsthorne noted Timmons jumped out an apartment window and fled when law enforcement attempted to arrest him.

“This offender engaged in hands-on abuse to create sexually explicit images of a young child," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said Thursday. "This sentence holds him accountable for this serious offense. Our commitment to vigorously work to keep children in our community safe is unwavering.”

The case was investigated by the FBI Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force and the Gibraltar Police Department.

“We must protect the most vulnerable members of our community — our children — from sexual exploitation," said James Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. "I would like to thank the Gibraltar Police Department for their partnership during this investigation. No amount of prison or restitution can make these victims whole but lengthy prison sentences, like the one in this case, send a strong message to these offenders that the FBI and our law enforcement partners will use all our available resources to bring them to justice."

In a sentencing memo last week, Timmons' attorney, Mitchell Foster, said his client, a father of two, had been diagnosed as autistic and having a low IQ.

"Over these past two years, Travis Timmons has had time to reflect on the decisions he made that have led to his arrest and prosecution. He has accepted the reality that he must now serve at least 15 years in prison," Foster wrote. "These past two years have sent him a harsh message that his behavior cannot be tolerated, and has served as a strong deterrence for him to not to even consider repeating this behavior."