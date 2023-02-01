Former teacher charged with sexually assaulting 4 girls in Westland, Garden City

A former teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting four girls, ranging in ages from 10 to 15, according to prosecutors.

James Baird, 43, of Plymouth, allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old Garden City girl, a 13-year-old Westland girl, an 11-year-old Dearborn girl, and a 15-year-old Wayne girl from 2018 to 2020. He is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The first alleged sexual assault took place in January 2018 in Garden City at the Douglas Elementary School according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. He is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl multiple times while administering vision tests.

He's also accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in March 2018 at Marshall Upper Elementary School in Westland, according to the press release. He allegedly blindfolded her and sexually assaulted her.

Baird allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in May 2019 at the Douglas Elementary School in Garden City, according to the press release. He also allegedly blindfolded her and sexually assaulted her.

The last charge relates to the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in February 2020 at Stevenson Middle School in Westland, according to the press release. He also allegedly blindfolded her and sexually assaulted her.

Baird was arraigned Wednesday in the 18th District Court in Westland. He was given a $100,000 personal recognizance bond with a GPS tether and is not allowed to contact girls under 18. He also was arraigned in the 21st District Court in Garden City Wednesday and was given a $15,000 personal recognizance bond.

Baird is facing four lawsuits from parents of girls who accused him of sexual assault.

The first two lawsuits came in 2021, accusing him of sexually assaulting two 8-year-old girls with vision impairments at Douglas Elementary in Garden City after placing occluders — goggles that allow no light — over their eyes. He worked with students who are blind or had visual impairments and taught them skills to safely navigate their environment.

He was a vision mobility specialist with Livonia schools and worked on contract with Garden City schools in 2018 and 2019, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges neither school district notified families or the public that allegations of sexual assault were made and were under investigation.

The other two lawsuits were filed in April and December. They came from the parents of a Stevenson Middle School student who was allegedly sexually assaulted in February 2020 and from the parents of a Marshall Upper Elementary student who was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times from 2017 to 2019.

