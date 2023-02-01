I-94 to close this weekend for Cass Ave. overpass construction

Detroit — The Cass Avenue overpass above Interstate 94 will be removed by the Michigan Department of Transportation this weekend, weather permitting, which means the freeway will be closed between Interstate 96 and Interstate 75 beginning Friday night.

I-94 is expected to reopen three lanes in both directions by 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. Drivers on westbound I-94 will detour around the construction site on southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 and traffic eastbound on I-94 will be detoured via eastbound I-96 and northbound I-75.

The entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 between 30th Street to M-10 and westbound I-94 between Mt. Elliott to Linwood streets will be closed by 9 p.m. on Friday, the department of transportation said.

A new overpass will be constructed to replace the original, which was built in 1955. The project is expected to cost $12.5 million and be completed by 2024.

Some I-94 ramps will remain closed after the weekend so MDOT crews can construct the outside supports of the new overpass. All ramps to eastbound I-94 from north and southbound M-10 will continue to be closed after the weekend in addition to ramps from westbound I-94 to southbound M-10, the John R. Road entrance ramp to westbound I-94 and the eastbound I-94 exit to John R and Woodward Avenue.

