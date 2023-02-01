Man accused of shooting teen gets bond revoked after second arrest

Detroit — Torrion Hudson's bond was revoked during a Wednesday court hearing after the 22-year-old was arrested for aggravated assault of two victims after previously being accused of choking, shooting and robbing 19-year-old Kyla Moore in December.

Hudson was arrested in December and his bond was initially set at $1 million but was lowered to $250,000 at a redetermination hearing later that month after he was charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon and a weapon felony firearm charge.

He posted the $250,000 bond on Jan. 11 and was released from police custody, prompting outcries from Moore's family and an objection from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, which scheduled an emergency bond hearing on Jan. 20. 36th District Court Judge Patricia Jefferson did not increase Hudson's bond during the Jan. 20 hearing, but the conditions were amended to include house arrest and a GPS tether.

Keta Moore, the mother of Kyla, previously called the decision to let Hudson out on bond "egregious." Detroit Police Chief James White agreed that Hudson should not have been allowed out on bond.

The Moore family has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Kyla's medical expenses. She spent several weeks in the hospital, and was discharged earlier this month after undergoing four surgeries, Moore said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office filed an emergency motion to revoke Hudson's bond after he was arrested on Monday for an aggravated assault involving two victims, a woman who was five months pregnant with his child and her mother. Hudson's hearing took place Wednesday afternoon before Jefferson.

"The witness is now currently in temporary serious condition in the hospital. She was five months pregnant when she was assaulted by the defendant," said Lara Nercessian, assistant Wayne County prosecuting attorney. "We believe that he (Hudson) poses a danger to the community. He has, now, a continued history and track record of assault behavior."

One condition of Hudson's pretrial release order was that he could not commit any crimes while out on bond, Jefferson said. No new charges had been brought against Hudson connected to Monday's arrest as of Wednesday afternoon.

Hudson's attorney argued against revoking his client's bond because no new criminal charges had been filed. The defense attorney also contended that without any new charges and without a hearing to decide if the allegations are true, the bond shouldn't be changed.

"I've had an opportunity to review the incident report of the allegations of the aggravated assault, and I have to say that I am very concerned about these allegations," Jefferson said. "There have not been any charges levied at this point in time. But ... if the allegations were, in fact, true, this court finds that the actions and the behavior of the defendant are egregious and in total disregard of the bond conditions that were afforded to him."

One witness, a neighbor of the victims, claimed he saw a victim leaving her home with medics and described her as bloodied and covered in bleach, Jefferson said. The witness also claimed he heard the victim yell "He's trying to kill me."

"The court is quite concerned about these new allegations," Jefferson said. "The fact that the defendant was arrested for aggravated assault, the defendant is in violation of the imposed bond conditions."

Jefferson granted the prosecutor's motion to revoke Hudson's bond and he was remanded into custody.

Keta Moore said she felt at ease knowing that Hudson was in police custody but still questions the judge's decision to lower his bond now that "another young lady is in the hospital fighting for her life."

"I take great solace to know that he is in jail and can't victimize another young female," Moore said. "He's back locked up where he needs to be."

