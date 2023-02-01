Suspect charged in death of man found on Detroit freeway

A suspect has been charged in connection with the death of a man found dead last week near a Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit, Michigan State Police said.

Rayquin Desean Patrick, 22, was arraigned Tuesday through 36th District Court on first-degree murder and felony firearms charges, records show.

He stood mute and a not-guilty plea was entered, according to records. Patrick was remanded to the Wayne County Jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 7, followed by a preliminary examination a week later.

“This was excellent police work by our detectives," said First Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman for Michigan State Police. "They were able to develop a suspect and get him off our streets. We will continue to vigorously investigate these crimes on our freeways and seek prosecution to the fullest extent of the law."

Authorities arrested Patrick days after a 22-year-old man's body was found with a gunshot wound near the northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to Interstate 96 around 3:30 a.m. Jan. 23.

A GoFundMe campaign identified the victim as John Williams.