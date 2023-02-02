Bodies of missing two rappers, friend found under debris in vacant Highland Park apartment building

The bodies of three missing men — a rapper from Oscoda who'd visited Detroit for a gig and his two friends — have been found under a pile of debris in a vacant Highland Park apartment building, according to two police sources familiar with the investigation.

Police had been looking for rappers Armani Kelly and Dante Wicker and friend Montoya Givens for two weeks, after the three were reported missing Jan. 21. Investigators found the men's bodies Thursday in the Northcourse Apartments building on the Highland Park border near Detroit's Palmer Park, sources said.

Michigan State Police 1st Lt. Mike Shaw confirmed that three bodies had been found under mounds of debris inside the apartment complex, and at 6 p.m. said the bodies hadn't yet been removed from the building. He didn't confirm that the bodies belonged to the three missing men, although two Detroit police sources with knowledge of the investigation confirmed their identities.

"It's supposed to be abandoned, but there are a lot of squatters in there," Shaw said of the large complex near the corner of Log Cabin and McNichols.

Early Thursday evening, police had yellow crime scene tape draped across Log Cabin at McNichols, while parked outside were the Detroit Police Mobile Command Center and units from the Michigan State Police, which is leading the investigation, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives.

Michigan State Police tweeted Thursday: "Members of the Homicide Task Force, Metro South Post and the MSP Forensic lab are currently at an abandoned apartment complex on the corner of McNichols and Log Cabin in Highland Park on a death investigation.

"Multiple victims were located in the building," the MSP tweet said. "They have not been identified at this time. Detectives are currently obtaining search warrants to search the building and recover the victims. We will continue to update here as the investigation progresses."

The two Detroit police sources said they'd confirmed the bodies were those of Kelly, Wicker and Givens.

Kelly, who performed under the alias Marley Whoop, had been slated to perform at a Jan. 21 birthday party at Lounge 31 near Gratiot, but the show was canceled. The three men had been missing since that night.

Givens' mother, Cat Fogle, said police informed her about the find at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

"They told me they found the three bodies. ... I don't know what I'm going to do; how I'm going to bury him," Fogle told The Detroit News.

Kelly's mother Lorrie Kemp told The News that police informed her three bodies were found, "but they didn't identify them."

The night of the Lounge show, Kelly told his fiancée the gig had been canceled over an equipment issue, so he planned to link up with others and possibly find open mic events. But texts, calls and Facebook messages went unanswered sometime after 7:30 p.m., Kelly's fiancée, Taylor Perrin, told The News.

Wicker, a rapper from Melvindale, was also scheduled to perform at the Lounge 31 party under the stage name "B12," police said.

Police said Kelly picked up Wicker and Montoya on the way to the gig, but afterward Armani's vehicle was found in the Queen's Court apartment complex in Warren, parked backward. The license plate area was covered in mud, and the plate was missing, investigators said.

Fogle said her son wasn't a rapper. "When he got out of prison in March, his younger brother entered the music game, and was producing and writing his own music," she said. "They talked about doing it together but he said, 'That's not really for me.'"

On Wednesday, Detroit police raided a home on the city's west side and brought a person of interest in for questioning, a source told The News. It was unclear whether the man provided the information that led police Thursday to the three bodies.

Two days before he was last seen alive, Kelly posted a Facebook Live video in which he and two other men, all of them wearing masks, discussed various topics, including Kelly saying he planned to pick up "Jugg," Givens' nickname, for the Jan. 21 birthday party at Lounge 31.

"I'm gonna pick up Jugg," Kelly said. "That's my baby. I love Jugg, but I don't think he got the money to get in nowhere."

At one point in the video, one of the men displays his T-shirt with a logo touting the video game Call of Duty Vanguard.

"I'm playing real life," Kelly admonished the man. "You still playing shoot 'em up, bang-bang?"

The other man replied: "Real life, though. We're gonna touch the shoot 'em up bang-bang money, too."

Fogle, Givens' mother, said her son knew Kelly from prison. All three of the missing men had recently been paroled from prison, while Kelly and Givens were incarcerated together in the Baraga Correctional Facility in Baraga from August 2017 to March 2022, Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said.

Perrin told The News all three men had met in prison.

Detroit News Staff Writer Mark Hicks contributed.

