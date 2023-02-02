Lawmaker seeks changes to Child Protective Services privacy laws after kids' deaths

Lansing — A Michigan state senator plans to introduce a bill that would expand access to Child Protective Services records to sitting legislators and the media after the beating death of a 5-year-old Detroit boy and the two boys who froze to death in Pontiac with their mother.

Sen. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake, said during a Thursday press conference that a law change has been a "long time coming." Runestad appeared with the aunts of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher, whose mother and step-father are charged with killing him and abusing his younger brother.

Runestad called CPS "nothing short of a disaster."

"CPS cannot continue to operate in the dark, shielded from oversight," Runestad said. "They cannot be allowed to operate in total secrecy ..when there are so many lives at risk."

CPS has been failing children and families and the results have had severe consequences, including the deaths of many children, Runestad said. He said "today is the day" to take a hard look at the current laws to see what more can be done to protect children before they are killed.

Runestead said his attention was first drawn to the issue after the death of Monica Cannady, the Pontiac woman who died of hypothermia in a field with her two young sons. He knew the woman had to have had previous interactions with CPS, but when he asked the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services about the case, he was told they could not release any information, he said.

"Strict privacy laws are necessary and rightly protected," Runestad said. "But there must also be room for investigation and oversight to prevent tragedies."

Ashley Belcher and Candace Rush, the aunts of Ethan Belcher, advocated for laws such as Runestad's, saying people need to work together to save children. Belcher, Rush and other family members had contacted CPS for years leading up to Ethan's death, telling them about abuse in the home.

Police were called in 2021 when Belcher took Ethan to the hospital with a split eye, a swollen hand and "beaten from head to toe." CPS briefly removed the children from the home, Belcher said, but they ultimately were returned.

"Something has to change," Belcher said. "We need to pass this law so we can save more babies. Something has to change today, not tomorrow. Today. Tomorrow a baby might lose his life. It’s not worth the wait."

It's frustrating to Belcher that nobody is answering for the deaths of children who died while CPS was involved or had previous involvement. She said CPS case workers involved in cases where children die should be "terminated immediately."

"There’s no way they should get away with letting babies lose lives," Belcher said. "It bothers me a lot that things are swept under the rug and they're kept hush hush."

Runestad said the current law is poorly written, but probably had good intentions when it was passed in 1975. He wants any sitting legislator to be able to look at the records and sit down with case workers to say "what is going on with this case?"

"This has been an ongoing problem," Runestad said. "This has been going on for decade after decade. If we’re going to have any change in how things are done, we have to have transparency."

Runestad acknowledged it was going to be a "long slog" to get this bill passed. He knows there will be resistance.

"Cases like this...sound to be like a complete failure from CPS's side," he said.

A law right now allows for the MDHHS director to release case information if it is in the best interest of the child, or is not in conflict with the best interests of the child. The release also must be either in the best interest of a member of the child's family, clarifies actions taken by the department on a specific case, concerns a child who has died, is the subject matter of a published media story or if the report concerns a confirmed report of sexual abuse, serious injury or life threatening harm to the child.

Former MDHHS Director Robert Gordon declined to release this information to a Lansing State Journal reporter in 2020 after 6-year-old Levy Robinson was killed in Holt. His mother's boyfriend is charged with murder in connection with his death.

MDHHS spokesperson Bob Wheaton did not immediately respond for comment about this law.

Runestad said this law is not enough because it doesn't give any consequences if MDHHS refuses. CPS is like any other bureaucracy, he said, and can choose to not release the information if it suits them.

