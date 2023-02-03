Feds find dolphin skull in luggage at Detroit Metro Airport

A dolphin skull was found last week in luggage at Detroit Metropolitan Airport by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

They said federal inspectors found the skull inside some baggage during routine x-ray screenings when some luggage re-entered the U.S. after it had been inadvertently separated from its owners during transit.

Officers saw something in a bag that looked like a skull-shaped object. Customs and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agents inspected the luggage further and determined the skull was that of a young dolphin.

"The possession of wildlife items, especially those of protected animals is prohibited," U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Area Port Director Robert Larkin said in a statement. "We take wildlife smuggling seriously and work closely with our federal partners at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect wildlife and their habitats."

Officials said the skull was confiscated and turned over to agents with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for further investigation.

