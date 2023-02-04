Man charged with shooting teen arraigned for attacking pregnant woman, her mother

A Detroit man accused of attacking a 19-year-old woman in December was arraigned on charges in connection with assaulting the pregnant mother of his child and her mother, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.

Torrion Hudson was arraigned Friday in 36th District Court on one count of domestic violence; one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm; one count of unlawful possession or use of harmful devices causing injury; as well as one count of assault and battery.

A not guilty plea was entered, records show. He was remanded to jail for committing a violent felony while out on bond on another violent felony.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 10. A preliminary examination is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 16 before Judge Kenneth King.

Hudson was charged following reports that on Jan. 28 he started arguing with the 22-year-woman expecting his child at an apartment complex, which escalated to him punching her to the ground and then punching the victim's mother in the face several times when she tried to intervene, prosecutors said in a statement.

Authorities allege Hudson then poured multiple cleaning products on the pregnant woman's face and body.

Medics were called to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated, according to the release.

Hudson, 22, was out on bond in a separate case in which he is accused of choking, shooting and robbing Kyla Moore in December.

Bond was initially set at $1 million but was lowered to $250,000 at a redetermination hearing after he was charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon and a weapon felony firearm charge.

Hudson posted the $250,000 bond on Jan. 11 and was released from police custody, prompting outcries from Moore's family and an objection from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, which scheduled an emergency bond hearing on Jan. 20.

During that hearing, 36th District Court Judge Patricia Jefferson did not increase Hudson's bond, but the conditions were amended to include house arrest and a GPS tether.

Keta Moore, the mother of Kyla, previously called the decision to let Hudson out on bond "egregious." Detroit Police Chief James White agreed that Hudson should not have been allowed out on bond.

The Moore family has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Kyla's medical expenses. She spent several weeks in the hospital and was discharged after undergoing four surgeries, Moore said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office filed an emergency motion to revoke Hudson's bond after he was arrested on Monday for the alleged assault involving the two women.

“Sadly, one does not have to be clairvoyant to know that we would see Mr. Hudson again," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Friday. "Even more tragic is the fact is that two more women had to suffer from his alleged behavior. He is right where he should be in this moment - remanded to jail."

One condition of Hudson's pretrial release order was that he could not commit any crimes while out on bond, Jefferson said. Jefferson granted the prosecutor's motion to revoke Hudson's bond and he was remanded into custody on Wednesday.