Highland Park man shot and killed after going outside to investigate sound
Myesha Johnson
The Detroit News
A man in Highland Park was shot and killed Monday morning, according to Michigan State Police.
The man and his girlfriend heard a noise outside and the man went outside to investigate around 6:30 a.m. He confronted a person by his car and was fatally shot.
The shooter fled the scene. Michigan State Police are still investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call 855.MICH TIP or (800) SPEAK UP.