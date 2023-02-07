2 Dearborn residents arrested in storage unit burglaries

Two Dearborn residents have been charged in connection with breaking into storage units across Metro Detroit, police announced Tuesday.

Dearborn police arrested the suspects, Ashlee Marie Fickel, 36, and Sam Thomas Kokenos Jr., 39, on Jan. 29. The pair allegedly had been stopped leaving a storage facility located in the 23000 block of Kean, investigators said in a statement.

Police recovered stolen property and evidence from additional burglaries, according to the release.

"Fickel and Kokenos allegedly used lock-picking tools to steal personal property from storage units during overnight hours in order to thwart detection," officials said. "So far, Dearborn investigators have linked them to storage units in Dearborn, Allen Park, Melvindale, Oak Park and Warren."

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a multi-count felony complaint against Fickel and Kokenos, including breaking and entering, larceny in a building, possession of a stolen financial transaction device and possession of burglary tools as well as possession of a controlled substance.

They were arraigned last week before Judge Sam Salamey of the 19th District Court, records show.

Fickel's bond was set at $10,000. Kokenos' bond was $15,000.

A preliminary exam is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 24.

“I’d like to commend our detectives and plainclothes officers for their diligence during this lengthy investigation," police Chief Issa Shahin said. "Although the suspects have been charged with burglaries that occurred in the city of Dearborn, they are most likely responsible for victimizing several other individuals across the region.”

Anyone who believes they were targeted is asked to contact Dearborn police at (313) 943-2275.