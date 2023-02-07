2 rappers, friend found in Highland Park had mutliple gunshot wounds

The three men whose bodies were found last week in a vacant Highland Park apartment building died from multiple gunshot wounds, state police said Tuesday.

"Members of the homicide task force are continuing to make progress on the investigation of the homicide of three men in Highland Park," officials said in a tweet. "It has been determined that the cause of death for each of the men was multiple gunshot wounds."

They also said their deaths were not random and that "we believe we may have determined a motive." No more detail was given in the ongoing investigation.

Officials said they will provide updates once they have more information.

The frozen bodies of two rappers from Oscoda and Melvindale who'd visited Detroit for a performance along with a friend from Detroit were found late last week under a pile of debris in the basement of a vacant Highland Park apartment building.

Police had been looking for rappers Armani Kelly and Dante Wicker and friend Montoya Givens for nearly two weeks, after the three were reported missing on Jan. 21. Police from multiple agencies were involved in the search.