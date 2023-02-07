Bodies of man, woman found in Taylor home, possible murder-suicide

Taylor police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman whose bodies were found this week in a home, officials said.

Police were called after 8 p.m. Monday to perform a welfare check on a man who lived at a house in the 22000 block of Wick Road near Pardee Road, according to authorities. The call came from Allen Park police, they said.

Officers arrived at the home and found a deceased man and a deceased woman in the home's living room. Investigators said both bodies had gunshot wounds and the deceased were in their early 20s.

They also said evidence indicates the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself. Officers recovered the weapon they believe was used in the shooting at the scene.

Shelby Township police also are investigating the recent deaths of two people there, also a man and a woman in their 20s. No details on the cause of death have been released.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez