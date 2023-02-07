Garden City man sentenced for soliciting video of child sexual abuse

A Garden City man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he asked an undercover office posing as a parent of a young child to send him a video of the parent performing a sexual act on their child, according to a press release.

Collin Valenti, 25, also abused a small child, pretended to be a teenage girl online to get sexually explicit photos of a teenage boy and admitted to seeking sexually explicit images of children from parents about 50 times and was successful twice, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Michigan and court records.

He was sentenced Monday to federal prison for attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

"This offender requested that another individual create a horrific image of sexual abuse. We can only be thankful that he was communicating with an undercover law enforcement officer and not another abuser so that he could not cause harm to another minor. This office will continue to work with law enforcement agencies as they proactively work to find and stop those who seek to exploit and abuse children," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in the press release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Rawsthorne said in a sentencing memorandum that Valenti's offense is disgusting and one of the most serious offenses the court sees. He admitted to sexually abusing a 3-year-old when he was 17 and babysitting the child, coaxing a 14-year-old boy to send him sexually explicit images and repeatedly receiving and distributing child sexual abuse materials, Rawsthorne said.

"Thankfully, no child was harmed," Rawsthorne wrote, referring to Valenti's communication with the undercover officer. "But that was not due to a lack of effort on Valenti's part. Valenti's defining characteristic is his attraction to children of various ages. ... No minor of any age or gender is safe around Valenti."

