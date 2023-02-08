Henry Ford Health to announce 'transformational' plans with Pistons, MSU

Detroit — Henry Ford Health is scheduled to host a press conference Wednesday morning with the Detroit Pistons, its owner Tom Gores and Michigan State University to share what they call "a transformational vision to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare and create unique opportunities to live, work and play."

The health system plans to build a new $1.8 billion hospital in Detroit, according to Crain's Detroit Business. The hospital is one part of a $2.5 billion development plan from Henry Ford Health, Gores and MSU that will include residential, commercial and potentially hotel space, Crain's reported.

The plans focus on the neighborhood around the Henry Ford Hospital, south of West Grand Boulevard on both sides of the John C. Lodge Freeway, according to Crain's.

The announcement comes almost one month after Detroit's Downtown Development Authority approved the first round of funding for a $1.5 billion District Detroit project, a joint mixed-income and mixed-use development venture by the Ilitch and Ross family organizations.

The Pistons already worked with Henry Ford Health, the nonprofit hospital system, to develop the Pistons Performance Center in the New Center area. The National Basketball Association team holds its practices at the facility, which includes a Plum Market and Planet Fitness.

The $90 million Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center, located near Amsterdam and Second, has 185,000 square feet, making it the largest practice facility in the NBA. It houses the team headquarters, putting the basketball operations and training areas under one roof.

At the opening of the center in October 2019, Gores indicated he envisioned doing more development in the city.

“This is an important milestone, but our work in Detroit is only getting started. Our ambitions have always been bigger than just basketball,” Gores said at the time. “This is an investment in the future of our city.”

