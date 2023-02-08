Reward offered for tips on suspect who robbed Dearborn mail carrier

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for a tip that leads to the conviction of the armed suspect who robbed a mail carrier Tuesday in Dearborn, officials said.

Officials with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the robbery happened at about 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Pardee Avenue and Penn Street. After the robbery, the suspect got into a gray Dodge Charger that fled east on Penn Street, they said.

They said the suspect is described as a male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 180 pounds, and in his late 30s or early 40s. He was wearing a dark-colored coat and a light gray ski mask at the time of the robbery. He was armed with a semi-automatic gun, possibly gray with a black grip.

Officials urge the public to not approach or try to apprehend the suspect. Anyone who has information about the incident, or the suspect, or sees him should call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement."

