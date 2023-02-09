Detroit Metro Airport fountain spouts back to life

Romulus — It’s one of the top attractions at Detroit Metro Airport even if people can’t agree what to call it: water feature (says the airport), water element (says its designer), water fountain (says the rest of humanity).

Whatever the name, it was missing the one constant in everyone’s description – water.

The conundrum was finally resolved Wednesday as the fountain-feature-element gurgled back to life in streams of various hues in the middle of McNamara Terminal.

And, yes, the absence was noticed.

“I missed it,” said Tiffany Kerry of Littleton, Colorado, who frequently visits family in Michigan. “I was starting to give up hope.”

The fountain ran dry for two years after experiencing mechanical problems that required a complete overhaul, said Erica Donerson, spokeswoman for the Wayne County Airport Authority. The airport couldn’t get new parts because its supply chain was mucked up by the pandemic.

McNamara’s other star attraction, a 700-foot tunnel between concourses that features psychedelic lights, also is on the fritz and its recovery also has been slowed by the blocked supply chain.

The terminal may be showing its age. McNamara, heralded as one of the best-looking terminals in the world, opened to much fanfare in 2002.

Martie DeSilva of Durand has used her iPhone to tape the fountain as the patterns of water fluctuated between short spurts and long streams.

The arching trajectories are meant to evoke the lines of a flight map. Though, of late, the only airlines the fountain resembled was Southwest during Christmas.

“It’s like fireworks,” DeSilva said about the spurts launching across the basin. “It’s really cool.”

She said she never misses a chance to ogle the spectacle, at least when there is something to see.

The black granite fountain is 39 feet wide and has 45 water jets. It was made by WET Designs of Burbank, California, which also designed the fabled musical fountains outside the Bellagio Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The airport sculpture may not be as famous as its gambling cousin but it’s still plenty well known.

Kerry said she knew about it before her first foray to the airport.

“It beats Denver’s, that’s for sure. We have nothing like this,” she said.

Kerry sympathized with the airport drought but said she’s dealing with a bigger one out west. The withering Colorado River is threatening the water supply of seven states.

Metro Airport was so giddy about the fountain reopening that it took to social media to announce it. It posted pictures of the spouting structure on Twitter and Facebook on Wednesday.

“This photo is not from the archives!” read the captions. “Thanks for your patience!”

It dubbed the event “Water Feature Wednesday.”

Tweeters and Facebookers seemed just as tickled.

“This is awesome!” tweeted Greg Fairbanks, a former flight dispatcher from Reading, Pennsylvania. “I really thought we’d never see that running again.”

Over at Facebook, Bill Aberle of Belleville also was pleased but shared a quibble about a different matter.

“Maybe you can fix the lighting in the tunnel,” he wrote.

