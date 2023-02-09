Police release images of suspect sought in indecent exposure at Westland store

Mark Hicks

Westland police on Thursday released images of a suspect sought in connection with indecent exposure at a store late last year.

The man entered a business in the 7200 block of Middle Belt around 5:45 p.m. Dec. 18, investigators said in a statement.

"He then loitered in the store for approximately twenty minutes before he lifted his shirt with his pants pulled down exposing his genitals," according to the release. "The suspect then left the store."

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, around 6-foot-1, with a thin build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket with black jogger pants.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact the Westland Police Department Detective Bureau at (734) 713-3706.